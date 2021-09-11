CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Implanted – Psychological Thriller Based on Artificial Intelligence Technology

Cover picture for the articleSarah, a struggling young woman living in Brooklyn, agrees to volunteer as an experimental test subject for a pharmaceutical company called Dynamic Health Cure and to be implanted with the LEXX nanochip. Sarah hopes that the money received for her participation will solve her financial troubles and help her to take care of her mother who has Alzheimer’s. A nanochip is implanted in her cerebral cortex. It is designed with artificial intelligence technology to take control of the body at the inception of any disease or illness. When the implant turns sinister and orders her to commit crimes, Sarah is plunged into a murderous spiral with only one choice: to live or die.

