Sunset on the River Styx Arriving On Demand on 10/5 From Indican Pictures

By Blacktooth
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA chance meeting between two morose lovers sends them on a journey of lost nights, bloody consequences, and down a surreal rabbit hole where time bends and their futures change forever. The two are challenged by their pasts, their futures and their perception of time as they attempt to survive a horrifying vampire death cult.

#Indican Pictures#Sunset#River Styx#Directv#Digital Availability#Google Play
