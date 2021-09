Months after the trial between Epic Games and Apple began, a ruling has been filed which finds Apple not in violation of existing Anti-trust laws at the state level in California nor federal. This ruling doesn’t move the needle in how Apple operates its App Store, nor does it allow other marketplaces to exist on Apple devices. However, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers has issued a permanent injunction against Apple that opens the doors for how payments can be processed within applications on iOS devices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO