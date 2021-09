Fayetteville dug itself a big first-half hole and almost climbed out of it in the second half before falling to Owasso, Okla., on Friday in nonconference action. The Bulldogs (1-1) fell behind 14-0 early and trailed 28-9 at halftime against the powerhouse Rams, coached by former Fayetteville coach Bill Blankenship. Owasso (2-0) used big plays at the start and end of the second quarter to take control early, but Fayetteville did not go away.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO