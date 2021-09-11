These 9/11 Families Have Grieved Without Their Loved Ones’ Remains

BOSTON (CBS) – Families who lost loved ones on September 11, 2001 are reflecting on the day 20 years later, including Blake Allison a former Stoneham resident who lost his wife Anna on American Airlines Flight 11. “These were people who wanted to kill Americans and my wife just happened to be in the wrong place,” he tells WBZ-TV. Two decades later he says the pain of that day has eased, but not the heartbreak of his loss. He questions why in 20 years the five accused of plotting the attacks, including Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, have not...

STONEHAM, MA ・ 7 DAYS AGO