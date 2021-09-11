CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Dukes redeem themselves with win at VCU

By sports desk
breezejmu.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJMU volleyball was out for revenge Thursday night in its match against VCU — the only team JMU’s lost to this season. VCU put up a tough fight, but the Dukes pulled ahead and won 3-1 (25-19, 16-25, 25-22, 25-18). JMU picked up right where it left off in its...

www.breezejmu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Indiana fans rip out entire bleacher during game against Cincinnati

The Indiana Hoosiers are having a huge game Saturday against No. 8 Cincinnati, as the Bearcats are primed for a College Football Playoff run. However, things haven’t started well for Cincy, as the Hoosiers are up 14-0 midway through the second quarter. It also seems that the Indiana student section...
INDIANA STATE
WRIC TV

VCU suspends recreational basketball at RecWell facilities

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recreational basketball at VCU RecWell facilities is being temporarily suspended due to ongoing issues with non-compliance with the mask policy. Per university guidelines, all RecWell participants, regardless of vaccination status, must wear a mask at all indoor Recreational Sports facilities, including during exercise and using the equipment. The only exception is while swimming in the pool or showering.
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Savannah Marshall
chatsports.com

Duke Powers Through to Win Two on Friday

DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team opened the Duke Invitational Friday with two victories to remain undefeated in the 2021 season. The Blue Devils defeated Howard (3-1) before sweeping Miami (OH) 3-0 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. With the wins, the Blue Devils move to 5-0 this fall. "[I was] very...
DURHAM, NC
chatsports.com

Men's Soccer Central: Charlotte vs. VCU

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Coming off a thrilling, come-from-behind victory over Seattle last Thursday, the Charlotte men's soccer team returns home to take on VCU on Friday night. Kickoff from Transamerica Field is slated for 7 p.m. ET on CUSA.tv. Fans can catch the Niners next contest through an online stream...
CHARLOTTE, NC
breezejmu.org

What's ahead: 9/13-9/20

JMU fall sports are getting deeper into the season and some teams are finding a rhythm on the field and court, while more teams start their seasons. The Dukes continue to face tough, quality conference and nonconference opponents with another exciting week of sports. Monday, Sept. 13. JMU women’s golf...
HARRISONBURG, VA
chatsports.com

Reynolds Grabs C-USA Honor Following Dramatic Win Over Duke

Charlotte, N.C. - (Sept. 6, 2021) - Charlotte 49ers redshirt senior quarterback Chris Reynolds has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following his tremendous performance in the 49ers' dramatic 31-28 season-opening victory over Duke. The signature win was the 49ers' first-ever over a power five opponent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Volleyball#Jmu#Ohio State#Twitter Thebreezesports
Chronicle

No. 5 Duke women’s soccer answers The Four Questions in win against No. 10 Stanford

Why are these Blue Devils different from all other Blue Devils?. In all other seasons, they feasted on teams good and bad, and in this season, only good teams. The 2021 Blue Devils have so far swept a non-conference slate that included then-No. 13 Arkansas and then-No. 19 Washington, preseason-No. 18 Vanderbilt and have now added No. 10 Stanford. Stanford, a giant of women’s soccer, who Duke had only beaten in 1996. Not only is this the fourth 5-0 start in team history (and first under head coach Robbie Church), but it’s the only time the Blue Devils have ever beaten four top-20 teams—let alone a top-10 Stanford—as part of that unbeaten opening.
SOCCER
Lancaster Online

Charlotte tops Duke 31-28 for 1st win over Power 5 team

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte 49ers coach Will Healy propped his son Eli up on his lap at his postgame news conference and tried to hold back tears as he took in the magnitude of the moment. The 49ers football program had just taken a huge step forward — and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

Late-Game Heroics Secure Charlotte's First Power Five Win, 31-28, Over Duke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Redshirt senor quarterback engineered two touchdown drives in the final five minutes, and hit for an 11-yard pass with 33 seconds left as Charlotte (1-0) toppled Duke, 31-28, in its 2021 home opener, Friday night at Jerry Richardson Stadium. The former walk-on was 9-of-10 for 161 passing...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
cbs17

Duke upset in opener by in-state foe Charlotte; 49ers earn first Power 5 win at home in program history

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Duke Blue Devils football team put up big numbers through the air and on the ground, but in the end the only numbers that mattered were on the scoreboard as Duke fell in upset fashion on the road to the Charlotte 49ers, 31-28. “They (Charlotte) played well, they are a good football team,” Duke head coach David Cutlciffe. “Certainly I wouldn’t call us one yet (a good team), and I’m going to say yet, because I believe we can be.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
Daily News-Record

Johnson Leads No. 2 Dukes In Season-Opening Win

With each decision and on every throw, he looked the part of a poised, veteran quarterback. The kind of signal-caller a hopeful team can lean on to navigate a long campaign with lofty goals. Sure, it was only Game 1 and James Madison sixth-year senior Cole Johnson was matched up...
HARRISONBURG, VA
jerryratcliffe.com

Borum, Walker shine in five-set comeback win at VCU

Virginia volleyball freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Borum (14 kills and 24 digs) and graduate middle blocker Alana Walker (10 kills and 10 blocks) led the Cavaliers in a five-set victory over VCU at the Stuart C. Siegel Center Friday evening. With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 4-2 on the...
SPORTS
breezejmu.org

JMU women's soccer defeats High Point in comeback win

Redshirt senior forwards Ginger Deel and Hannah Coulling had one objective going into Sunday’s match at High Point: to win. The Dukes’ first matchup against High Point was three years ago, when JMU lost at home after letting up a last-minute goal. Deel and Coulling’s wish came true — JMU defeated High Point on its own turf, 3-1.
SOCCER
nsjonline.com

Duke, NC A&T both looking for elusive win after 0-1 starts

Head coach Sam Washington had a long list of what went wrong in NC A&T’s season-opening loss to Furman. Many of them boiled down to one factor. “We were rusty,” he said. That’s understandable. While many FCS teams played in the spring, A&T opted out of last season entirely and was playing its first game since Dec. 21, 2019, when the Aggies won the Celebration Bowl.
COLLEGE SPORTS
miamiredhawks.com

Miami Closes Out Duke Invite with 3-1 Win Against Howard

DURHAM, N.C.—A gritty effort lifted the Miami University volleyball team (2-4) to a 3-1 win against Howard University (2-4) on Saturday afternoon at Cameron Indoor Stadium to cap the RedHawks' stint at the Duke Invitational, 25-19, 27-29, 27-25, 26-24. HOW IT HAPPENED:. Howard opened up a 10-7 lead, but Miami...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy