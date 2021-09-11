Dukes redeem themselves with win at VCU

Why are these Blue Devils different from all other Blue Devils?. In all other seasons, they feasted on teams good and bad, and in this season, only good teams. The 2021 Blue Devils have so far swept a non-conference slate that included then-No. 13 Arkansas and then-No. 19 Washington, preseason-No. 18 Vanderbilt and have now added No. 10 Stanford. Stanford, a giant of women’s soccer, who Duke had only beaten in 1996. Not only is this the fourth 5-0 start in team history (and first under head coach Robbie Church), but it’s the only time the Blue Devils have ever beaten four top-20 teams—let alone a top-10 Stanford—as part of that unbeaten opening.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO