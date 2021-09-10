Oklahoma remembers 9/11: What's happening around the state

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, when nearly 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks that remain the most deadly in U.S. history. Four planes hijacked by members of the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization targeted the World Trade Center, Pentagon and a third location believed to be the U.S. Capitol. The plane destined for Capitol instead crashed into a field near the small Pennsylvania town of Shanksville after passengers and crew attempted to retake control from hijackers.