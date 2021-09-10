CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Spotlight on: Lauren Robinson, Hope Women’s Services

By Faith Dorn
Anniston Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLauren Robinson is the director of the Sav-A-Life center in Jacksonville. Sav-A-Life offers such services as free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, parenting classes and abortion-recovery small groups. Anyone interested in learning more about Sav-A-Life or becoming a volunteer at either Calhoun County location can call the center at 256-237-9999. Find more information about the mission of Sav-A-Life on Facebook by searching for “Support Sav-A-Life Hope.”

