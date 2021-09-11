Need Some NYFW Inspo? These 7 Fashionistas Always Understand The Assignment.

New York Fashion Week (NYFW) kicked off on Wednesday and many of our faves have already hit the streets of New York in celebration. NYFW is a time to get those fits off, post those Instagram photos and let the world know your style is unmatched. It's a time to be unique, play with styles and patterns, and get hip to what new trends are hitting the scene. Fall has opened the door for new styles to take the lead — especially streetwear — and now is the perfect time for us to soak up the trendy inspiration.