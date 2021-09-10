CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bausch Pays $300M For Diabetes Drug Lawsuit: Reuters

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReuters reports that Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC) will pay $300 million to settle an antitrust lawsuit related to illegally maintaining a monopoly on diabetes drug Glumetza. The FDA first approved Glumetza, a once-daily extended-release version of metformin, owned by Depomed, now known as Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT),...

