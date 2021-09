KANSAS CITY, KS - In an industry like retail where each passing day calls for innovation and adjustment, a career spanning more than 45 years is beyond impressive, and Associated Wholesale Grocers’ (AWG) Jeff Pedersen, Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Support Officer, can attest to that. After more than four decades in the grocery business, the leader has announced his retirement, effective December 2021. As Pedersen departs from his role, it has been revealed that Emile Breaux will succeed him.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 4 DAYS AGO