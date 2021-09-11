CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 10

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 7 days ago

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Stephen Weiss said Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a big phone announcement and that means more dollars for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). He would be a buyer of Skyworks into the event. Shannon Saccocia wants to buy Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). She...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares rose 9.21% to $2.49 during Friday’s regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 59.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $174.4 million. Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
Benzinga

Follow The Smart Money, Looking Into Upstart Holdings's Biggest Options Trades For Today

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on (Upstart Holdings: UPST). And retail traders should know. Looking at options activity for Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST) we detected 11 unusual trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36.36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63.64% with bearish. From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $307,317 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $3,898,182.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Zoom Video Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) is trading higher Friday after the Institutional Shareholder Services recommended to vote against the company's proposed bid to acquire Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN). “The all-stock deal exposes Five9 shareholders to a more volatile stock whose growth prospects have become less compelling as society inches...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express stock rises to pace the Dow's gainers after BofA backs away from bearish stance

Shares of American Express Co. rose 0.8% in afternoon trading Thursday, enough to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average gainers, after BofA Securities analyst Mihir Bhatia backed away from from his bearish view on the charge card and travel-related services company, citing a now "balanced" risk-reward profile. The stock has lost 4.6% since the end of July, while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF has gained 3.4% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 1.4%. Bhatia attributed the stock's recent underperformance to fears that the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would slow the economic recovery and hurt AmEx's billings. "However, at a conference appearance this week, [AmEX] noted that [quarter-to-date] total billings are up 3% vs. 2019 levels (an acceleration from -2% in 2Q)," Bhatia wrote in a research note. "This was better than feared." He added that while a slower recovery and higher corporate taxes are remain near-term risks, the company is likely to also benefit from increased travel spending, particularly by large businesses, in 2022.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Qualcomm And Intel

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jim Lebenthal said QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) is driving him nuts, but he is still not giving up on the stock. He is not worried about the revenue from Apple because Qualcomm is not even two years into a six-year deal with Apple and it's the patent library that matters for Qualcomm. Apple can go into the trouble of producing its own chips, but it has to pay for intellectual property to Qualcomm.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Rocket Companies, Volta And More

On CNBC, Jim Lebenthal said Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE: RKT) is a tough place to be. He's concerned the number of mortgage applications is going to decrease as interest rates go higher. He doesn't expect the stock to trade lower because there is still demand for housing. Pete Najarian would...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Best Way To Buy The Stock Market Dip: Dollar Cost Averaging Or Going All-In?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) is off to a shaky start to September, and history suggests the second half of the month could be weak as well. Long-term investors who have cash in their accounts are likely asking themselves the age-old Wall Street question: should I go all-in on the dip or dollar cost average into a position as the S&P 500 falls?
STOCKS
Benzinga

What US Stocks Are The Largest Gainers In 2021?

The last two weeks haven’t exactly been ideal for the major US indices. Since the end of August, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 have been down 1.54%, 0.93%, and 0.51%, respectively. The decline in these indices is all the more striking as they have followed an impressive run of record highs and seemingly inexhaustible market bullishness.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 No-Brainer Value Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

Growth stocks have reigned supreme for much of the last decade, but there are signs the market is on the verge of rediscovering its love for value stocks. Now could be a good time to invest in companies that trade at low earnings and sales multiples and sport big dividends.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Wedbush upgrades Silicon Valley Bank to outperform

Wedbush Securities analyst David J. Chiaverini on Friday upgraded SVB Financial Group to outperform from neutral and raised the bank's 12-month price target to $700 a share from $600 a share. Chiaverini said the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank is positioned to benefit from its favorable business mix as well as interest rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve. "SIVB has reported several consecutive blowout quarters, driven by its emphasis on banking the innovation economy, especially the tech and life sciences industries, which have thrived throughout the pandemic," he said. Wedbush Securities expects multiple rate hikes, which will potentially benefit the bank. It's also poised to gain from its acquisition of Boston Private as well as new hires in the technology banking space. Wedbush now expects three 25 basis point rate hikes each in late 2022 and 2023 from the Fed. Shares of SVB closed at $608.45 on Thursday, The stock has risen 57% so far this year, compared to an increase of 28% in the Financial Select SPDR Fund .
MARKETS

