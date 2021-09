After what seemed like an eternity thanks in part to transfer deadline day drama, Chelsea return from the latest bit of international distraction, and will be hoping to not skip a beat from our unbeaten start. As we might recall, two wins and an unlucky draw at Anfield see us sitting in the top four already, as one of the six teams yet to lose a match after three games (with Spurs the only ones perfect on the season).

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO