CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Allen Toussaint – Life, Love And Faith – Speakers Corner Records

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllen Toussaint – Life, Love And Faith – Reprise MS 2062 (1972)/Speakers Corner Records (2021) 180-gram stereo vinyl, 38:29 ****1/2;. Speakers Corner Records releases a vinyl re-master of a quintessential Allen Toussaint album. (Allen Toussaint – piano, guitar, harmonica, arrangements; Alvin Thomas – tenor saxophone; Francis Russell – trumpet; Clyde...

www.audaud.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Charlie Watts’ Final Performance With the Rolling Stones

The unbelievably sad news that Charlie Watts has died is just beginning to reverberate around the world. The public knew he was going to miss out on the upcoming Stones tour since he was recovering from surgery, but the 80-year-old drummer had survived past health scares unscathed and it truly seemed like he was made of steel. Watts joined the Rolling Stones in January 1963 and is the only member besides Mick Jagger and Keith Richards to appear on every record. He also didn’t miss a single concert throughout his 58-year history in the band. The last one took place August...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
New Orleans, LA
Entertainment
Florida Weekly

Southern Rock acts will headline casino festival

The Southern Fried Swamp Jam Festival is set for Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. Sponsored by Galeana Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, the day-long event will feature six full-length, outdoor concerts with additional entertainment in the Zig Zag Lounge, as well as a truck and bike show, a large vendor section and a variety of food trucks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Louis Prima
Person
Allen Toussaint
Person
Louis Armstrong
Person
Sidney Bechet
centralrecorder.com

Mick Jagger Shook Thinking He Is Next To Die Amid Heart Problems And Upcoming Tour!

Is Mick Jagger Fearful of touring? One report states that the death of Charlie Watts Jagger is faced with his own mortality. The following is an extract from the National EnquirerJagger is concerned that he might be the next Rolling Stones member to die. A source explains, “Mick is definitely feeling his mortality after Charlie’s passing… it’s made him wonder if his own end is around the corner.” He underwent heart surgery in 2019, so he’s reportedly worried that his heart may give out “sooner than he wants.”
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Last Word: Ron Wood on Beating Addiction and How to Keep Mick Jagger Happy

When asked how he’s kept busy during Covid lockdown, Ron Wood doesn’t sound too bothered by the unexpected downtime. “I was out in the English countryside with my studio about a mile away,” says the Rolling Stones guitarist and painter. “I’d walk through the forest. And I did an incredible amount of artwork during that time. I really used this time to its best.” Although he also spent some of the time overcoming a battle with small-cell cancer, the 74-year-old Wood also made space to paint and play guitar on recordings by the Rolling Stones, for their upcoming Tattoo You reissue,...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

Madeline Peyroux – Careless Love – Craft Recordings

Madeline Peyroux – Careless Love – Rounder Records (2004)/Craft Recordings CR00285 (2021) Special Edition 180-gram stereo triple vinyl ****1/2:. Craft Recordings releases a vibrant triple vinyl of Madeline Peyroux’s 2004 classic. (Madeline Peyroux – acoustic guitar, vocals; Dean Parks – guitar; Larry Goldings – piano, Wurlitzer electric piano, Estey organ,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Riffs#Vinyl Records#Soul Music#Guitar Solo#Speakers Corner Records#French#Cuban#African#Sicilian#Jelly#Fats Domino#The Neville Brothers#The Crescent City#Rhythm Blues#The Nola R B#Southern#Acoustic Sounds
Audiophile Audition

Ry Cooder – Reprise – Speakers Corner Records

(Ry Cooder – guitar, mandolin, banjo, vocals; Van Dyke Parks – piano; Bobby Bruce – violin; Chris Ethridge – bass; Roy Estrada – bass; Max Bennett – bass; John Barbata – drums; Richie Hayward – drums; Milt Holland – drums, percussion; Gloria Jones – backing vocals) When the name Ry...
MUSIC
centralrecorder.com

The Complicated Love Life of Frank Sinatra’s Son

Frank Sinatra’s son had a very complicated love life. He had four kids before he died, but only one was acknowledged on his will and obituary, and all his baby mamas are named Mary. Frank Sinatra Jr. took over the reins after his death. Frank Jr was a celebrity just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

Mick Jagger Joins Brother Chris in Video for Soulful Song ‘Anyone Seen My Heart’

Chris Jagger gets an assist from his older brother Mick in the new video for his song, “Anyone Seen My Heart.” “Anyone Seen My Heart” is a snappy tune that incorporates elements of soul, pop, and ska. The new video, directed by Oska Zak, is simple but charming, opening with a shot of the Jagger brothers working on a song together while Chris goes on to belt lead and Mick provides backup. “Anyone Seen My Heart” appears on Jagger’s recent album, Mixing Up the Medicine, which arrived on September 10th. The song, like several others on the LP, was inspired in part by the obscure 19th-century poet Thomas Beddoes: “I was reading this book by Ezra Pound, and he mentioned Beddoes,” Jagger said in a statement. “I found this book of his called Death’s Jest Book, in which he wrote these kind of weird plays. I read some of his verse and took them and put them to music.” Along with releasing Mixing Up the Medicine earlier this month, Jagger also published his new memoir, Talking to Myself.
MUSIC
Audiophile Audition

Stylus Phantasticus – Pacific MusicWorks – Reference Recordings

STYLUS PHANTASTICUS: Schmelzer, Biber, Uccelini, Alberti – Pacific MusicWorks – Reference Recordings – FR-742 Tekla Cunningham; baroque violin, Stephen Stubbs; guitar, chitarrone, direction, Maxine Eilander; baroque harp, William Skeen; bass viol, Henry Lebedinsky harpsichord and organ. Reference Recordings has long been known for its high quality audiophile recordings that live...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy