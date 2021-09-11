CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OLB Za'Darius Smith questionable for opener

By Zach Heilprin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreen Bay approached the preseason cautiously with most of its starters in an effort to get to the season as healthy as possible and it appears to have worked. The Packers released the final injury report before they open the season Sunday against New Orleans and only one player — safety Vernon Scott — was listed as out. Linebacker Za’Darius Smith and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster were each listed as questionable.

