Hingson stated that he and ‘Roselle‘they worked as a team to save the lives of the people accompanying him as they came down the stairs from the 78th floor in a way “Calm and focused”. Once the survivor managed to get out of the building, he moved as far away from the building as possible. World Trade Center and it was at that moment that he heard that the second of the Twin Towers had collapsed. “We kept running and a kind of cloud of dust devoured us, covering us with dirt and debris. We couldn’t breathe ”recalled the blind person.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 DAYS AGO