Officials To Mark 20th Anniversary of 9-11 Terrorist Attacks

By WBGO
wbgo.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden will be among those in attendance for tomorrow’s ceremony in Lower Manhattan marking the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks. The ceremony will largely be similar to the annual ceremonies in the past. That includes moments of silence, bell tolls and the names read of the nearly three thousand people killed in the attacks. President of the 9-11 Memorial and Museum Alice Greenwald points out that many of the name readers are people not alive on 9-11.

