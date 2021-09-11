Robert Hambidge

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reddick, FL

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” Alan Hambidge, 69, of Ocala, Reddick, Florida passed away on August 31, 2021 at West Marion Community Hospital. He was born January 20, 1952, the son of the late Phyllis and Robert M. Hambidge, Jr. Bob was a native of Fall River, Massachusetts before moving to many different places and eventually settling in the Reddick area in 1994. In December of 1971, Bob married his loving wife, Catherine, and together the two shared many years of love and happiness. Bob’s father was a Boy Scout Executive and as a boy, Bob was very active in Boy Scouts. He later became a Scoutmaster for his own son in Nederland, Colorado. Growing up in Massachusetts he developed a passion for Scuba Diving and became certified with New England Divers in 1969. Bob eventually became a Technical Scuba Instructor Trainer working with Hal Watts at Forty Fathom Grotto. Bob was known as “Doc” with coworkers as an Automotive Technician in respect to his skills with Diagnosis and Troubleshooting. Bob rode motorcycles since the 70s and was a supporter of Motorcyclist rights working with ABATE and as a member of AMA.

