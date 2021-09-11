CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida deputy relocates swarm of bees after tree crashes into home

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ICiwN_0bsm06E200

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy used his skills as a beekeeper to relocate thousands of Italian honeybees that became agitated when a tree crashed into a home, authorities said.

David Wiggins of the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was recruited after the bees began stinging people near the home, which was located in DeLand, according to a Facebook post.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wiggins was stung about 10 times, “but he barely flinched.” By then, the bees had been angered not only by their hive being damaged, but also from the diesel fuel fumes from a nearby Volusia County Fire Services truck, according to the Facebook post.

Wiggins asked for the fire truck to be moved and then got to work.

Wiggins, whose family has been involved in beekeeping since World War II, went home to put on a full body suit, When he returned, Wiggins attempted to lure the bees toward a hive he brought, according to the Facebook post.

Luring the bees was initially a problem, the sheriff’s office said. Because the tree was shattered, the bees became confused, according to Wiggins. Half the swarm went into the white box, while the rest swarmed to another tree.

Despite the bees being “a little aggressive,” Wiggins said the hive was relocated to a different location.

“How does one (safely) work with disenfranchised honey bees? Very carefully,” the sheriff’s office said. “(Calming them down) will happen the more this beekeeper goes into the hive and is careful not to destroy the honeycomb and brood (baby bees).”

The house was occupied when the tree fell on it, but the resident was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOKV

Brian Laundrie's family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie's parents told them that they haven't seen him since Tuesday....
NORTH PORT, FL
WOKV

Police look for Laundrie in reserve; Petito still not found

NORTH PORT, Fla. — (AP) — Police in Florida on Saturday searched a vast wildlife reserve near the Gulf Coast for 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance of his girlfriend, Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. More than 50 North Port police officers, FBI agents and members of other...
NORTH PORT, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deland, FL
Lifestyle
Volusia County, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Deland, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Deland, FL
Pets & Animals
Volusia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Deland, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Volusia County, FL
Volusia County, FL
Lifestyle
WOKV

Suspect in deaths of 4 found in SUV surrenders in Arizona

MENOMONIE, Wis. — (AP) — A suspect in the shooting deaths of four Minnesotans who were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin surrendered to authorities in Arizona on Friday. Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said in a statement that Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

NTSB to investigate Tesla crash in Florida that left 2 dead

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — (AP) — Federal officials said Friday they will investigate a fiery Tesla crash that left two people dead in South Florida. Three investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are traveling next week to Coral Gables, where a Tesla Model 3 left the roadway and collided with a tree Monday, the agency announced on Twitter.
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Suspect in killing of 4 in Wisconsin arrested in Arizona

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — One of two men suspected in the shooting deaths of four people whose bodies were found in an abandoned SUV in Wisconsin has been arrested in Arizona, authorities said. Antoine Darnique Suggs, 38, turned himself in to police in Gilbert, Arizona, on Friday and will be...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#War#Swarmed#Italian#Cox Media Group
WOKV

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases move past 42 million

Total COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 41 million on Saturday, with nearly more than 1 million new cases in less than a week. By late Saturday morning, U.S. COVID-19 cases totaled 42,011,096 cases and the nationwide death toll totaled 672,880, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. The...
WOKV

Nonprofit started by Sean Penn aids Georgia vaccine drive

ATLANTA — (AP) — A disaster relief organization founded by actor Sean Penn is boosting Georgia's drive to inoculate people against the coronavirus, though some of its pop-up vaccine clinics have struggled to attract people. CORE has offered COVID shots at hundreds of sites in big and small communities around...
WOKV

Families recount trauma at sentencing for school shooter

DENVER — (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a former student to life in prison without parole for a 2019 shooting inside a suburban Denver high school that killed one teenager and injured eight others, telling the defendant he had shown no remorse and had failed to help a devastated community understand his actions.
DENVER, CO
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy