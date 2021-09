With championship runs on the line and more than 40 cars sharing a 3.4-mile course, drama was sure to follow in the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli all-class race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday afternoon. In an action-packed 100-mile showdown, Tomy Drissi crossed the line first, but it was Chris Dyson who claimed the victory after the post-race review showed that Drissi passed the No. 20 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang under yellow conditions. (VIDEO: TA Race Recap)

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO