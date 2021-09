September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Suicide is a topic that is stigmatized and often not discussed openly with others—even with those we care about. When someone you know has suicidal ideations, it can be scary, uncomfortable and concerning. The purpose of this month is to inform and engage professionals and the public about suicide prevention and the warning signs of suicide. Suicidal thoughts can affect anyone regardless of age, gender or background. They should not be considered normal and may indicate a more serious issue.

