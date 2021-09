New York City began enforcing its Covid-19 vaccine passport program, known as "Key to NYC," for most indoor activities Monday as part of the city's broad reopening. Since August 17, the city has required that people age 12 and older show proof they have had at least one Covid-19 vaccine dose for indoor dining, indoor fitness activities and indoor entertainment, including movie theaters, concert venues, museums and sports arenas. Enforcement of those rules began on Monday, the city said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO