(Story and Photo courtesy of Midland Athletics) No. 3 Midland University earned a pair of sweeps on Saturday as they closed out play at the Labor Day Classic, completing their non-conference slate of matches. The Warriors won in straight sets (25-19, 25-20, 25-17) over William Jessup University and then defeated (RV) Columbia College in a similar fashion (25-21, 25-21, 25-20). The victories improve Midland to 13-0 on the season, their best start since beginning the 2016 season with a 17-match win streak.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO