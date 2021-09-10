CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

Inside the Company Printing America’s Community Cookbooks

By Sam O'Brien
Atlas Obscura
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKearney, Nebraska, is best known as a stopping point for migrating sandhill cranes. Other than seasonal birdwatchers, the town doesn’t get too many other tourists. But some people make the pilgrimage to Kearney for something else entirely. Past the endless cornfields, a building beckons visitors to stop with a red-and-white sign, offering a free cookbook to all comers. A step inside will whisk you away from the surrounding farmland and into a magical cookbook collection, filled with creative tomes written by everyone from church ladies to bikers. Morris Press is the United States’ largest community cookbook publisher, and, at their Kearney headquarters, the diversity of their catalog is on full, delightful display.

api.atlasobscura.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska Business
Kearney, NE
Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mamie Eisenhower
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy