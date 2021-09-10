CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police ID Elderly NJ Couple Who Died After Collision With Dump Truck

By Jahna Michal
 8 days ago
Wednesday proved to be a fateful day for an older South Jersey couple that lost their lives in a dreadful accident involving a garbage truck. According to multiple reports, police in Gloucester Township have finally been able to confirm the identities of two elderly people who perished as a result of their car colliding with a parked dump truck on Berlin Crosskeys Road. Reportedly, the couple hailed from Sicklerville in Camden County. Police were waiting to reveal the names of the deceased until families could be notified of the tragedy.

