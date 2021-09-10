CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
America to Wells Fargo: This is unacceptable

By Allison Morrow, CNN Business
jacksonprogress-argus.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal regulators slapped Wells Fargo with yet another fine for failing to move fast enough to compensate customers who were victims of the bank's "unsafe or unsound" practices. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the banking regulator within the Treasury Department, told the scandal-plagued bank it must pay...

www.jacksonprogress-argus.com

Arkansas Online

Senator asks Fed to break up problem-plagued Wells Fargo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Wells Fargo has run out of time to fix the many internal problems that have harmed its customers. In a letter Monday to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Warren asked the Fed to force the financial giant to break off its core banking activities, like offering checking and savings accounts and loans, from its other financial services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Financial-Planning.com

Voices: Elizabeth Warren’s wrong answer to the Wells Fargo problem

Elizabeth Warren wants the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo. That is sort of funny and silly in equal measures. The U.S. senator wrote to Fed Chair Jerome Powell to demand that Wells Fargo ditch its investment bank so management could focus solely on fixing the problems in its Main Street business. The latter is the division that’s led to more than $5 billion in fines and settlements over the past five years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
bizjournals

Wells Fargo in crosshairs as senator calls on Fed to break up bank

Wells Fargo is once again in the crosshairs of a lawmaker in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling on the Federal Reserve to break up the bank. The Democrat from Massachussetts, in a letter to Fed chairman Jerome Powell this week, asked the regulator to revoke a key operating license and force a split of the business, The New York Times reports.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
kitco.com

5%-10% exposure to crypto is the sweet spot, says Wells Fargo

(Kitco News) As cryptocurrencies enter mainstream finance, more and more investors want to know the best percentage allocation to these volatile new digital assets. And Wells Fargo has the answer. In its Tuesday report, Wells Fargo concluded that 5%-10% allocation to cryptocurrencies is the sweet spot when combined with an...
STOCKS
CNBC

Sen. Elizabeth Warren urges the Fed to break up Wells Fargo

Sen. Elizabeth Warren urged the Federal Reserve to break up Wells Fargo, citing risks to consumers. In a letter to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, the senator called on the central bank's board of governors to separate Wells Fargo's banking unit from its other businesses. Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday urged...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CreditCards.com

How to get preapproved for a Wells Fargo card

While being preapproved does not guarantee that you will be approved once you actually apply for a credit card, it can give you a good idea of which cards you are best matched to. Here’s how to score one of these offers with Wells Fargo. The content on this page...
CREDITS & LOANS
atlanticcitynews.net

Wells Fargo again fined for defrauding customers

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Wells Fargo was fined $250 million and is facing restrictions on its business after it failed to adequately pay back those customers it had charged excessive or improper fees. "Wells Fargo has not met the requirements of the OCC's 2018 action against the bank. This is unacceptable," said...
BUSINESS
American Banker

Wells Fargo pushes back on Sen. Warren's call for breakup

Wells Fargo pushed back against an effort by Sen. Elizabeth Warren to force the megabank’s breakup, saying that it has made significant progress in overhauling its operations and addressing scandals. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that was made public Tuesday, Warren wrote that the bank is...
CONGRESS & COURTS
go955.com

Warren says Fed must break up ‘repeat offender’ Wells Fargo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday called on the Federal Reserve to break apart Wells Fargo & Co, arguing the latest fine against the bank shows it to be an “irredeemable repeat offender.”. In a letter sent to the Fed, Warren urged the central bank to revoke Wells...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Charlotte Business Journal

Wells Fargo again delays return-to-office plans

Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has once again delayed its return-to-office plans until Nov. 1, according to an internal memo viewed by the Charlotte Business Journal. Operations and contact center employees will start a phased return at that time, a process that will stretch over several weeks. Business support and enterprise roles will follow in December, the memo said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wtvbam.com

Wells Fargo pushes back return-to-office date to Nov. 1 – memo

(Reuters) – Wells Fargo & Co on Tuesday pushed back the date when its employees return to office in the United States to the beginning of November, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Wells Fargo’s operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning...
BUSINESS
UPI News

Elizabeth Warren calls for Wells Fargo to split banking from financial services

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Senator Elizabeth Warren has asked the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo to split its banking activities from its financial services businesses. Warren, D-Mass., said in a letter she wrote to Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell, on Monday, that the Fed could do this by revoking its financial holding company license, The New York Times and CNBC reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MySanAntonio

Warren urges Fed to break up Wells Fargo after regulatory slap

Sen. Elizabeth Warren asked the Federal Reserve to force Wells Fargo to separate its traditional banking and Wall Street businesses, after the lender was handed fresh regulatory action and a $250 million fine this month. In a letter to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Warren called on the Fed to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nny360.com

Feds fine Wells Fargo $250M for ‘unsafe’ home lending practices

Wells Fargo has been fined $250 million by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for “unsafe or unsound practices” related to the bank’s home lending business, according to the bank and the agency Thursday. The OCC, Wells Fargo’s top federal banking regulator, imposed the penalty on the bank...
ECONOMY
news4sanantonio.com

Fed regulators fine Wells Fargo $250 million

Federal regulators have hit Wells Fargo with another fine. The financial institution must pay $250-million dollars for failing to move fast enough to compensate its victims. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency says the bank engaged in “unsafe or unsound practices” tied to its loan modification program and violated the terms of a 2018 consent order.
U.S. POLITICS
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo fined USD 250 mln

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has fined Wells Fargo with USD 250 million because of the issues related to stemming from the bank's mortgage loss modification practices. The OCC said that the civil money penalty, and a related cease-and-desist order, have been brought against the bank...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Wells Fargo launches Integrated Receivables

Wells Fargo has announced the availability of Integrated Receivables, a new Accounts Receivable (AR) service that helps simplify payment and remittance data capture, re-association, and invoice matching. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technology enables Integrated Receivables to correct errors and improve matching logic over time, which can help companies devote...
PERSONAL FINANCE
MarketWatch

Wells Fargo shares shrug off OCC fine

Wells Fargo Corp. shares rose 2% in pre-market trades on Friday despite a $250 million civil penalty from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for not meeting requirements of its 2018 action against the bank. The fine, which was announced late Thursday, had been anticipated after recent press reports and signals from the bank over the summer about regulatory friction. J.P. Morgan Chase analyst Vivek Juneja described the fine as "moderate" but said the bank could face additional sanctions from Consumer Financial Protection Board. Nor did the OCC's order address issues surrounding auto insurance remediation, which could also result in additional sanctions, he said. "This consent order will result in more expenses, likely some delayed foreclosures, increased demands on management time, and greater board involvement," Juneja said. The OCC issued a cease and desist order against the bank, "based on the bank's failure to establish an effective home lending loss mitigation program." Wells Fargo's stock has risen 47% so far in 2021 while the S&P 500 has gained 19.6%.
MARKETS

