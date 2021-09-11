Easton mother reflects losing son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter on 9/11

One of the most memorable and tragic stories to emerge in the days after 9/11 came from Easton, where a local couple was suddenly thrust into the national spotlight after their son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were killed in the attacks.

Eunice Hanson, 86, memorialized her son, Peter Burke Hanson, her daughter-in-law, Sue Kim Hanson and 2-year-old granddaughter Christine Lee Hanson at a somber ceremony Thursday night at the state's 9/11 memorial.

The family was headed to a planned vacation at Disneyland in California on United Flight 175 when it flew into the south tower of the World Trade Center.

Eunice Hanson says her husband took a call from their son just before the plane hit.

"He said 'dad, don't worry, it will be quick,'" she says.

Every year, Eunice Hanson comes back to the state's 9/11 memorial to grieve and reflect with the families of other victims. Family members made their way out to the Sherwood Island memorial - just over 50 miles from where the World Trade Center once stood.

Eunice Hanson, who can now barely walk, had made the painful journey again to join others in placing white roses as a sign of their love.

Eunice Hanson's husband, Lee Hanson, passed away in 2018 at the age of 85.