Mavs BREAKOUT Candidates For 2021-22 NBA Season: Jalen Brunson, Moses Brown, Luka Doncic Next Step?

By Dallas Mavericks Today
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalen Brunson, Dallas Mavericks, Next Step, Jason Kidd, National Basketball Association, LeBron James, NBA Most Valuable Player Award, Villanova Wildcats, Chat Sports. Dallas Mavericks breakout candidates are on the slate today as we bring you the latest Mavericks news and rumors with NBA Free Agency pretty much silent. On today’s show, Chat Sports host Chase Senior breaks down his 2021-22 Mavericks breakout candidates. Jalen Brunson has had a nice NBA career after winning two national championships at Villanova to go along with the national player of the year. After three solid seasons with the Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic, can Jalen Brunson take another step forward? After trading for Moses Brown, can the former McDonald’s 5-star All-American who went undrafted become a gem for Jason Kidd, Nico Harrison and the Mavericks?

