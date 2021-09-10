CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubbard House, Inc. – Trauma Informed Project Coordinator

The Trauma Informed Project Coordinator is responsible for designing and implementing the Hubbard House Trauma Informed Pilot Project. Position requires some local and occasional out of town travel. Must be flexible in working hours which may include evenings and weekends to respond to various schedules of project stakeholders. Advanced Microsoft Office skills as well as data entry required. A valid driver’s license and dependable transportation required. Vehicle insurance must be maintained. Must meet eligibility requirements for Hubbard House, Inc. vehicle insurance coverage.

