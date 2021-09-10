Hubbard House, Inc. – Trauma Informed Project Coordinator

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the summer, library employees received a specific kind of training as the newest members of Baltimore’s Trauma-Informed Task Force. “Baltimore is a city that has experienced an enormous amount of pain,” said Zeke Cohen, Councilman District 1. Turning trauma into healing — the goal of the city’s new Trauma-Informed Task Force. “We are going to become a healing city,” Cohen added. The task force was born out of the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act that passed in 2020. “It’s a way of being. It’s not really a program. So we’re integrating this skill sets on how to interact with each other,”...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 10 DAYS AGO