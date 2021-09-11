Judge rules that Apple's success and walled garden are not illegal

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers made her decision today in the Epic v. Apple case and it was a blockbuster 185-page ruling. According to the Wall Street Journal, the judge issued an injunction that prevents Apple from blocking developers from posting a link or communicating to consumers how they can make payments to other platforms outside of Apple's system. In other words, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers says that developers can point their customers to other in-app payment platforms and avoid Apple's in-app payment system that takes as much as a 30% cut of in-app revenue.