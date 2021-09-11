CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

How much of Utah's workforce will be affected by Biden's new vaccine or testing requirements?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClients eat lunch and work in their spaces at Kiln, a co-working community at The Gateway in Salt Lake City, on Feb. 8. President Joe Biden announced a new initiative that would have businesses with more than 100 employees require vaccination against COVID-19 or regular testing. (Steve Griffin, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — In an effort to drastically curb the resurgentCOVID-19 pandemic, President Joe Biden announced an initiative Thursday that will compel all businesses across the country that have more than 100 employees to require their workers to either get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested for the virus regularly.

www.ksl.com

Comments / 5

gmk
7d ago

And let me guess these two republicans have been vaccinated right! This is not about freedom or rights it’s about people dying and healthcare!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
WTOL-TV

Here's what a legal expert thinks of Biden's vaccine mandate

GREENSBORO, N.C. — President Joe Biden announced Thursday more people will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. It's part of a series of new nationwide pandemic protocols that will also make testing and treatment more widely available. Private companies with more than 100 workers must require their workers to...
U.S. POLITICS
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Salt Lake City, UT
Vaccines
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Health
Salt Lake City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Healthline

How OSHA Will Enforce Biden’s New Vaccine Mandate for Businesses

The Biden administration has issued a new mandate that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require weekly COVID-19 tests. The mandate is a part of Biden’s overall bigger plan to control the spread of COVID-19, which is spiking in...
SMALL BUSINESS
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Deidre Henderson
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WXIA 11 Alive

Home Depot responds to Biden vaccine mandate

ATLANTA — The Home Depot, one of Georgia's largest employers, said in a statement Friday it was "evaluating" things after President Joe Biden announced new regulations to require employees of larger businesses to get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing. The Atlanta-based company, with thousands of employees in Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Utah Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 38.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of August 30. There have been more than 632,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
UTAH STATE
wdrb.com

Ky. attorney general says he believes Biden vaccine mandates may be unconstitutional

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky's attorney general says he believes the vaccine mandates announced by President Biden Thursday night may be unconstitutional. Daniel Cameron tweeted his view late Friday afternoon. "Yesterday, President Biden announced policies that will directly encroach upon the prerogatives of countless businesses, employers and employees," Cameron said,...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#State Of Utah#Kiln#Deseret News Rrb#Usana Amphitheater#Goldman Sachs#Mcdonald#Intermountain Healthcare#Target#Home Depot#Multilevel#Young Living Tech#Vivint#Qualtrics#Domo#Novell#Adobe Of
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Gov. Whitmer reacts to President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate

President Joe Biden on Thursday announced new federal vaccine requirements in an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant. The plan is largely tied to vaccine mandates through businesses and would affect about about 100 million Americans. It’s a 6-point plan that relies on two executive orders.
MICHIGAN STATE
wbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy