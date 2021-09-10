Bartlesville United Way Announces $2.3M Campaign Goal
Bartlesville Regional United Way staff and the 2021 Campaign Cabinet have announced their campaign goal to raise $2.3 million. BRUW's Lisa Cary said it is always such an honor to make this announcement at Custer Stadium during halftime of the first Bartlesville Bruins home football game. Cary said Friday night marked the third consecutive year BRUW has made their campaign goal announcement during the football home opener at BHS.bartlesvilleradio.com
