New National Holiday Honors Bermuda’s Golden Girl Flora Duffy

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new one-off national holiday to honor Bermuda’s first Olympic gold medal winner Flora Duffy, a three-time women’s world champion, was declared by the government on Friday. The government named Monday, October 18 as Flora Duffy Day in recognition of the 33-year-old triathlete’s recent success in Tokyo. The move came...

