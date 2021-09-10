New National Holiday Honors Bermuda’s Golden Girl Flora Duffy

It was a big week for Super League Triathlon (SLT). On Sunday, the fast-paced event, featuring the world’s best short-course stars, took to the streets of London for its 2021 season. Then, on Tuesday, the group walked away with top honors in the Cutting Edge category at the Sports Industry Awards for their Arena Games during the pandemic. The awards celebrate innovation and excellence in the athletic arena. Super League CEO and Co-Founder Michael D’hulst accepted the award at a glitzy ceremony in London, noting his pride in pulling off a successful series, especially during a pandemic. “We committed to push forward and launch a cutting edge event like the Arena Games in the face of adversity,” he said. “That is what we stand for and why as a team we are successful in re-defining triathlon.” SLT next head to Munich for another race on Sunday.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO