Even though Mozilla has a password management app called Lockwise, it looks like their browser Mozilla is getting its very own similar, built-in service. The latest beta version of their browser has an autofill service for the logins and passwords on various websites that you visit and regularly log in to. If Firefox is your main browser, then this will help you manage all these details and maybe even remove password manager apps on your device and make space for other apps or files.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO