Eighteen-year-old tennis player Emma Raducanu, ranked 150 in the world, just earned herself a spot in the U.S. Open semifinals and became the second unseeded teenager in the tournament to make the final four. (The other is Leylah Fernandez, who turned 19 on Tuesday.) Her quarterfinal win at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday was a dominant straight-set show of 6-3, 6-4 over Swiss player Belinda Bencic. Three months ago, Raducanu was a little-known name ranked 361 who hadn’t played in a match in a year and a half—before she made headlines by making it to the fourth round at Wimbledon. Now she’s beaten her first top-40 player and hasn’t dropped a single set all tournament.

TENNIS ・ 9 DAYS AGO