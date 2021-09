If you live in an apartment and plan to get a dog, size matters. Many landlords don’t allow large breeds because they fear the dogs won’t be happy living in a small space and may cause damage. Also, property managers worry about the dangers larger dogs might pose to other residents. But size isn’t the only consideration when choosing an apartment dog. You want to look for a breed not known for incessant barking or prone to separation anxiety that could lead to destructive behavior. Whichever breed you choose to share your apartment, remember that all dogs enjoy daily walks, with some needing more exercise than others. Following are six dog breeds who don’t need a lot of space.

PETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO