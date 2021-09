Coming into this weekend, Josh Heupel did not know who would start at quarterback for . Last week’s starter Joe Milton went down in the first half of last weekend’s game against Pittsburgh with a lower body injury. When Tennessee took the field on Saturday to take on Tennessee Tech, it was Hendon Hooker who was getting the start, while Milton was not dressed out. So far, Hooker is off to a good start in Tennessee’s offense.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO