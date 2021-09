ATLANTA - Bridgette Heard said February 18, 2019, was the day she died. It was on this day, she suffered a heart attack at the Oakland City MARTA Station and collapsed. "I felt a sharp pain in my chest. And my daughter was like, ‘are you ok?’ I was like, 'I'm fine.' We were going to go to work. We catch the train together. She looked back and I had hit the floor," Heard said.