Bandai Namco Sends out Digital Codes for Players who Pre-Ordered the Collector’s Edition for Tales of Arise

By Kirstin Swalley on September 10, 2021
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the week Bandai Namco has let those who pre-ordered the Tales of Arise Collector’s Edition that there was a good chance it would end up getting delayed and not reach homes at launch given issues with shipping and Covid-19 slowing down mail delivery. This morning most players who ordered the Collector’s Edition received an email letting them know that this was in fact the case and not to eagerly wait at their front door for a delivery. Fortunately, Namco decided to be incredibly generous and allow players a way to still enjoy the game at launch by including a digital code for them to jump in with and get to it immediately. For those who pre-ordered the CE and maybe didn’t check their email or read it in full, be sure to give it a second viewing and download the code for the respective system it was ordered on. It’s a very nice gesture so players won’t have to miss out long on the latest entry in the Tales series.

