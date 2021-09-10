UTEP Overcomes the Pilots at the PDX Classic

PORTLAND, Ore.—The UTEP Miners were able to hold off the Pilots 3-0 in a volleyball contest held at Viking Pavilion on Friday afternoon, securing the match in set scores of 25-20, 25-15, and 25-18. Jayde Harris finished the day tied for a game-high 10 kills—seven of which came in the first set—Noelani Helm contributed 13 assists, and Grace Zilbert came up with eight digs for the designated home side. Sophomore Nevaeh Bray also added four block assists.