Whether you’re heading into the mountains or hanging out in the city, a good insulated jacket is your first line of defence against the cold. This type of lightweight outerwear is packed full of either down or synthetic insulation (or sometimes a combination of both), often using a baffled construction to keep the filling evenly distributed.Insulated jackets offer huge amounts of warming potential while weighing very little and occupying a relatively small space in your backpack. They can also be used either beneath a waterproof shell as part of a layering system, or on their own as an outer layer...

APPAREL ・ 11 DAYS AGO