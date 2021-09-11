CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

2021 Great American Beer Festival® Winners Announced

By Brewers Association
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brewers Association (BA) awarded 290 medals to 265 breweries across the country during the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awards ceremony in the largest competition to date. The best beers in 97 beer categories covering 175 different beer styles (including all subcategories) were awarded gold, silver, and bronze medals during the 35th edition of the celebrated competition.

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNT-TV

2nd annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– People gathered in Beckley to attend the second annual Great Beckley Beer Festival on Sunday, September 5, 2021. West Virginia Collective hosted this festival at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway. Breweries from all over the state came out to have people taste their beers. Jason Lockart is the...
BECKLEY, WV
brewpublic.com

2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship Announces Medal Winners & Grand National Champion

Oxford, Ohio (September 6) – Breweries from Antioquia, Columbia to Columbia, South Carolina sent more than 8000 beers representing over 140 different styles to the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Today, the U.S. Open Beer Championship announces the medal winners and Grand National Champion. Toppling Goliath Brewing of Decorah, Iowa...
OXFORD, OH
Next City

This Festival Is a Celebration of Black Beer Culture

Day Bracey (left), Garret Oliver (middle), and Ed Bailey (right) at Fresh Fest 2019. (Photo courtesy Barrel and Flow) When Charles St. Clair and a friend opened Black Horizon Brewery in Willowbrook in 2017 — an affluent suburb just southwest of Chicago — he hadn’t given too much thought about the fact that his was one of just a few Black-owned brick and mortar breweries in the country.
FESTIVAL
thurstontalk.com

Great Beer, Great Food and Rockin’ Music at the Brats, Brews & Bands Festival in Lacey

With one of the more exciting musical lineups in the history of the festival, Brats, Brews & Bands 2021 is bringing touring bands such as Mas Tequila, Elton/Joel, Dakota Poorman, Breana Renea, Trick Candles, Dead Lee and Tobias The Owl to headline this amazing one-day festival. Also appearing are several local favorites such as Nana’s Pants Suit, Slainte, The Lemmings, and Exit 88. Catch them all live at the Brats, Brews & Bands Festival in Lacey on September 11, 2021.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wordpressdotcom

Brew By the Beach craft beer festival to be held in Highlands

Summer may be coming to a close at the Jersey Shore, but Highlands continues to be active among the great towns in the Jersey Shore area. The next event you want to check out will be Brew By the Beach, a craft beer tasting event that’ll be held on Saturday, September 18, over by the Seastreak Ferry Terminal/Sandbox. It’s proudly presented by the Highlands Business Partnership.
HIGHLANDS, NJ
KTAL

National Beer Lovers Day : Great Raft Brewing

LOVING LIVING LOCAL—Biskie talks with Bob Thames from Great Raft Brewing in honor of National Beer Lovers Day to talk about the different beers that they have and some that are coming out in a few weeks. For more information visit https://greatraftbrewing.com/. The information, advice, and answers displayed in the...
DRINKS
washingtonbeerblog.com

Washington Beer announces big news about 2 upcoming festivals

The Washington Beer Commission has two events planned for the coming weeks. Well, they had two events planned. Now, just one. Read on. The Inland Craft Beer Festival in Spokane has been canceled. That’s the real news here. The event was scheduled for September 24 and 25 at Avista Stadium and will hopefully return next year. For now, the Washington Beer Commission, which organizes and hosts the event, is exercising an abundance of caution, explaining the decision like this:
KING COUNTY, WA
lifeoncaphill.com

Local breweries honored in 2021 Beer Festival awards

Local breweries are among the winners of 2021 Great American Beer Festival awards. The Boulder-based Brewers Association presented gold, silver and bronze medals in 97 categories Sept. 10 as part of the Craft Brewers Conference in Denver. The prizes usually are presented in conjunction with the annual Great American Beer Festival, which each year draws huge crowds of beer lovers to the Colorado Convention Center, but that event was canceled for the second year in a row because of COVID-19 safety concerns.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Style#Wheat Beer#Sour Beer#Food Drink#The Brewers Association#Ba#The Brewing Network#Fresh Hop#Tourbus Destihl Brewery#Micro Matic#Il Bronze#German#Medaled Breweries#American#Bohemian#Bock Additionally#Wa#Allagash Brewing Co
FOX Reno

Legends of Beer Festival

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 30 breweries will gather this weekend in Sparks to kickoff a new beer festival. Matt Johnson, Co-founder of IMBB Custom Brews, joined Fox 11 to talk about what sets the Legend of Beer Festival apart from others. Click here to learn more about the event and to purchase tickets.
SPARKS, NV
Pitchfork

Faye Webster and Goose Island Announce Limited-Edition Beer for Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Faye Webster and Goose Island Beer Co. have collaborated on a special edition beer that will be available at Pitchfork Music Festival, which takes place at Chicago’s Union Park from September 10-12. The peach lager is called Better Distractions and takes inspirations from Webster’s own Georgia roots. You’ll get aromas of peach, of course, when drinking Better Distractions, but also apricot, pie crust, and honeysuckle. The 5.3% ABV beer has a light body and is just a little bit tart, reminiscent of biting into a juicy peach.
DRINKS
Daily Herald

Short Fuse Brewing Company Earns Brewer/Brewery of the year and Silver Medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival®

Tropical Hurt Locker and Vocal Jam recognized at world's largest professional beer competition. Short Fuse Brewing Company was awarded Brewer/Brewery of the year (2001-5000 barrels) and two silver medals at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) competition, presented by the Brewers Association®. The best beers in 97 beer categories...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside's Varietal Beer Co. among 22 Washington medal winners at brewery festival; Seattle’s Cloudburst Brewing takes crown

Seattle’s Cloudburst Brewing has been crowned “The Brewery and Brewer of the Year” at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver, one of the nation’s most prestigious beer honors. Cloudburst Brewing, with a staff of only seven full-time employees, won in the small brewery category (defined as a business brewing...
WASHINGTON STATE
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Beer lovers celebrate craft brews at festival

It was back to business as usual with the Brewed IN the Fort Craft Beer Festival, a sold-out event at Headwaters Pavilion, the perimeter solidly packed with breweries, meaderies and cideries. The pandemic sidelined the popular beer fest last year, said Josh Volz, marketing director for Mad Anthony Brewing Co.,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
theresandiego.com

Untappd Beer Festival Is Coming To Petco Park

Eat + Drink More than 70 of Untappd's favorite breweries with ratings of 3.5 or higher will be featured. The world’s largest social networking platform for craft beer enthusiasts is heading to Petco Park to bring you the Untappd Beer Festival! Choose from 3 different sessions, “check-in” and enjoy unlimited beer samples from the nation’s favorite breweries, chat with the brewers, enjoy live music and so much more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
yoursun.com

‘Great beers, great burgers, great camaraderie’

WELLEN PARK — It’s never too soon to start celebrating National Drink Beer Day (Sept. 28) — even if you plan to hoist one a year from now, alongside a gourmet burger, hand-cut fries and cheese curds. By then, a new Mr Brews Taphouse will have opened in the Publix-anchored...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Popular Asian Fried Chicken Chain Is Opening 23 New Locations in 5 States

For years, it was known as a beloved late-night NYC spot where groups of friends would crowd in after a night at the bars. It's a favorite—fans of this restaurant know there's nothing else on the planet quite like the crunch of this hot, tender chicken, or the sweet-and-savory sauce it's coated in. But all that was just the beginning. With locations currently in over 20 states, this Korean fried chicken chain is now invading a new segment of the country. If you know, you know: If this chain is coming to a state near you, your taste buds may never be quite the same.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1310kfka.com

September 8th: Festival beer W/ Don Chapman

The boys take a look at festival beers and chat with President of Grimm Brothers Brewhouse, Don Chapman on how they’re operating over the course of the pandemic. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.
DRINKS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
624K+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy