SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of IEC Electronics Corp. - IEC

By Monteverde, Associates PC
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 7 days ago
NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating IEC Electronics Corp. ("IEC" or the "Company") (IEC) relating to its proposed acquisition by Creation Technologies, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IEC shareholders will receive $15.35 in cash per share they own.

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York.

