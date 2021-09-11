SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of IEC Electronics Corp. - IEC

MIAMI, Sept. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Richie Bello, Founder and CTO of Shop Smart Autos announced additions to his dealer services division that will help drive the company to its next lift. Once the platform was right and ready for dealers, and began getting conversion of its Free Trial program, Bello turned on the recruitment effort to enlist an "A team" for business development. Starting with Malinda Barrett, Shop Smart Autos newly appointed President, the company will gain her experience as owner operator of several businesses in automotive, and lead generation. What started with Barret as a joint venture between Shop Smart Autos and her agency, became an engagement that has Malinda presiding over Shop Smart Autos Dealer Services Division. Barrett will be responsible for the operation of the division, overseeing its growth, with her support with enterprise auto dealer groups, overall performance of its team, and working hand in hand with its business development team. Heading that team is Vic Turselli, Chief Sales Officer for Shop Smart Autos. Turselli has decades in lead generation and team building, bringing many of his past startups to unprecedented growth. Turselli not only brings his experience as manager, but has enlisted some of the industry's top performers in lead generation.

