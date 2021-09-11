CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Bill of Rights and Other Constitutional Amendments: A Guide

By Jonathan Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bill of Rights and Other Constitutional Amendments: A Guide. For more than a decade following the Revolutionary War, the United States was governed by the Articles of Confederation, which established a weak and minimum federal government while allowed states to function as independent countries. That was until 1787, when delegates to the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia signed the United States of America Constitution.

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Emporia gazette.com

Longbine, Schreiber discuss Constitution history, First Amendment rights at FHTC

Two local legislators discussed the Constitution of the United States to kick off three days of Constitution Day activities at Flint Hills Technical College Thursday afternoon. Sen. Jeff Longbine, a Republican representing the 17th District, and Rep. Mark Schreiber, a Republican representing District 60, shared the history behind the country’s...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Muscogee electorate to consider free press amendment to tribe's constitution

Muscogee Nation voters are being asked to consider adding press protections to their tribe’s constitution Saturday. Along with requiring the tribe to provide funding for the basic day-to-day operations of Mvskoke Media, the proposed constitutional amendment would explicitly state that the tribe’s media outlets are editorially independent of the Muscogee Nation government.
POLITICS
freekeene.com

Historic Constitutional Amendment Filed for NH to Exit United States

Thanks to two heroic state representatives, New Hampshire has now taken the lead nationally in the independence movement. Yesterday, five-term state rep Mike Sylvia filed the text of a constitutional amendment that would, if passed, declare independence from the United States:. “Are you in favor of amending the first part...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
Washington Post

Federal workers can be fired for refusing vaccination, but must show up to work until their cases are determined, new guidance says

Federal employees can be fired for refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, but as their disciplinary cases wind through the system, they will report to work alongside vaccinated colleagues, according to Biden administration guidance issued this week. The new guidance to implement a vaccine mandate for the government, which...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendments#United States Congress#Constitutional Convention#House#Senate
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Mother Jones

Biden Decides Haitian Migrants at US-Mexico Border Will Promptly Be Sent Home

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The Biden administration announced Saturday that it would begin the mass expulsion of thousands of Haitians who have gathered in Texas border cities. The desperate migrants began amassing at the US-Mexico border in recent weeks after fleeing volatile conditions in Haiti. Haitian migrants have been traveling through Central and South America to try and reach the US border for years. Immigration lawyer Edgar Rodríguez told the Associated Press that he believes misinformation and false rumors about policies led to the sudden surge of people seeking entry to the United States.
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

Pandemic unemployment benefits expired on Labor Day. Could they be renewed?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After the pandemic-related expansion of unemployment insurance ended on Sept. 6, roughly 7.5 million people lost their benefits entirely, with millions more losing the $300 weekly bonus checks. The temporary federal benefits -- which included coverage for those normally ineligible for jobless aid, like gig workers and the long-term unemployed -- were in place since spring 2020 to help those who lost income from COVID-19 restrictions or layoffs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
POLITICO

Why Republicans Are Scared of Texas’ New Abortion Ban

For years, conservative legislators have passed increasingly restrictive abortion laws, knowing they’d be struck down by the courts. Now, Republicans are going to have to defend their views at the ballot box. And that might not go well for them. Sarah Isgur is a graduate of Harvard Law School who...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy