Medical Devices Market in Japan 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Becton, Dickinson and Co. | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

New York (CNN Business) — It's been a wobbly week on Wall Street and CNN Business' Fear and Greed Index is flashing "Fear." The stock market is in a weird place. It has fallen in most of the trading sessions this month. The S&P 500 (SPX), which is the broadest measure of the US stock market, only has four higher closes this month, and one of those was more or less flat. Meanwhile, the Fear & Greed Index is sitting at 37, which signals fear.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO