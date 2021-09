Life is filled with unpredictable ebbs and flows. There are the highs that leave us feeling almost invincible, and the lows we fear will last forever (though they never do). Michael Walker and his wife Willa Strong have endured a long stretch of hard times, living in an assortment of hotels throughout the pandemic as Walker battles kidney disease. Walker requires dialysis to survive, and the stress of trying to provide for their three young daughters – all of whom have autism and are non-verbal, was becoming too much for the couple.

HOMELESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO