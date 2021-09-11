CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Coinbase Global, Inc.

By WeissLaw LLP, Coinbase Global Inc.
 7 days ago
WeissLaw LLP, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors that on August 10, 2021, the firm commenced a class action lawsuit against Coinbase Global Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN) and certain of its senior officers, directors and affiliated entities on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Coinbase common stock pursuant and /or traceable to the Company's April 14, 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933. The deadline to serve as lead plaintiff is September 20, 2021.

