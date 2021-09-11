Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 10th, 2021
1st-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.570, 46.290, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.010. Scratched: Pleasepleaseplease. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Nene Romano119311-11-½1-21-½E. Roman5.10. Tribute to Jazz122554-½3-13-32-2¾L. Lopez26.60. Dizzy Lizzy119245-½74-½3-¾F. Duran4.20. P T Ranger119722-12-22-½4-4W. Antongeorgi III1.80. Smokey Desert1191775-½6-25-¾A. Ayuso10.00. Kazakhstan119433-24-25-1½6-hdP. Terrero7.00. Stay Back119666-26-177S. Rivera3.40. 4 (3)Nene Romano12.207.004.00. 6 (5)Tribute to Jazz24.6011.40.
