Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

1st-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.570, 46.290, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.010. Scratched: Pleasepleaseplease. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Nene Romano119311-11-½1-21-½E. Roman5.10. Tribute to Jazz122554-½3-13-32-2¾L. Lopez26.60. Dizzy Lizzy119245-½74-½3-¾F. Duran4.20. P T Ranger119722-12-22-½4-4W. Antongeorgi III1.80. Smokey Desert1191775-½6-25-¾A. Ayuso10.00. Kazakhstan119433-24-25-1½6-hdP. Terrero7.00. Stay Back119666-26-177S. Rivera3.40. 4 (3)Nene Romano12.207.004.00. 6 (5)Tribute to Jazz24.6011.40.

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Friday September 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Driven to Succeed (L), 118W. Rocha5-7-5William Lewis, Jr.15/1. 2Woodsong's Castle (L), 118A. Rios-Conde2-4-2Michael Pearson5/1. 3Just Ask Me (L), 118V. Rodriguez2-10-5Jay Armstrong3/1. 4Fiona Bella (L), 118A. Lopez2-x-xJavier Contreras3/5. 5Snowy Juba Cat (L), 118C. Marrerox-x-xCurtis Bass12/1. 6Tapit Cat (L), 118K. Trotmanx-x-xTimothy Shanley10/1. 2nd-$29,700, Maiden Special Weight, 3,...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Tuesday

1st_$17,000, mdn cl $20,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5½f. 2nd_$12,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$15,000, mdn cl $15,000-$15,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. So Moxie124Smart Salsita120. Blueberry Dudette124This Little Kitty124. Esta Eve120Starship Prankster124. Listo Sharp124Katie's Last Dance124. Side Action120Sok Fury120. Duplicated124Matcha124. 5th_$17,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Belterra Park

1st_$17,500, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 2nd_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 3rd_$13,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. Ready to Charm121Appealing Julia121. Lady Maukette116Rocket Queen121. Sacred Storm121Live It Up121. La Coyota121. 5th_$13,600, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 5f. a-Granite Candy118a-Moro Magic123.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Gulfstream Park

1st_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$33,000, cl $35,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 3rd_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$37,000, st alc, 3YO up, 5f. 5th_$21,000, mdn cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Trinni Girls124My Turning Pointe119. Science124Marimba119. Luna Amarilla124Mavi119. Trinni Beauty119Bright and Shiny119. Undercover Outlaw124Cajun Spice119. Cresta Celerina112J...
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Remington Park Entries, Wednesday September 22nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Kat's Hitman (L), 122C. Kimes4-10-1Michael Hewitt8/1. 2Flat Out Avenger (L), 119J. Alvarez2-10-7C. Trout5/2. 3Coach Dan (L), 119F. Wethey, Jr.5-7-6Federico Villafranco5/1. 4Lang's Fir Doll (L), 119B. Landeros6-3-11Tim Dixon10/1. 5Fiftyshadesopurple (L), 122R. Vazquez4-5-5Sarah Davidson3/1. 6Descent (L), 122L. Goncalves6-2-6Ronnie Cravens, III9/2. 7Funandfunny (L), 122D. Cabrera2-6-3F. Loy4/1. 2nd-$12,100, Claiming...
SPORTS
voiceofalexandria.com

ICYMI: Friday, September 10th Cardinal Sports Report

(undated) -- If you missed KXRA Radio's airing of the Friday, September 10th Alexandria Cardinal Sports Report, check out the podcast here!. Three coaches representing Alexandria Cardinal Varsity teams contribute to this Cardinal Sports Report:. Head Coach Brandon Johnson spoke about how his Cardinal Boys' Soccer side made some history...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
midfloridanewspapers.com

Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Thursday September 23rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Sweetcandyfactory , 118E. Zayas2-10-xAntonio Sano. 5Kingston Queen , 118G. Martinez11-3-4Angel Rodriguez. 7Uncaptured Faith , 118W. Galviz10-6-xJose Pinchin. 8Greatest Glory , 118C. Torres4-2-4Daniel Pita. 9Look Up to Heaven , 118S. Camacho3-8-xSteve Budhoo. 2nd-$22,000, Claiming $8,000-$8,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Early Entries, Tuesday September 21st, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Princess Power (L), 123C. Oliveros1-1-4Olivo Inirio. 2My Tommy Boy (L), 120C. Oliveros9-4-4Julie Pappada. 6Dream Saturday (L), 120G. Lagunes7-5-3Dennis Van Meter. 7Selling Out (L), 123A. Williams6-1-5Gary Welsh. 8Sacco and Vanzetti (L), 120C. Oliveros5-2-1Jay Bernardini. 9Will Dancer (L), 120A. Ramgeet2-1-3Tina Ramgeet. 10Yenisey (L), 120R. Barrios8-4-5Lucinda Knowles. 11Mr....
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Results Friday

1st_$14,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f, cloudy. Off 5:53. Time 1:00.10. Good. Scratched_Tantalizing Ten, Empress Eloise, Color Me Tianna. Also Ran_Sunday's Gift, My Little Guera. $1 Exacta (3-6) paid $7.40. $0.1 Superfecta (3-6-2-4) paid $4.95. $0.5 Trifecta (3-6-2) paid $7.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
HOBBIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Remington Park-6-Add

6th_$40,425, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, clear. Off 9:36. Time 1:07.49. Fast. Also Ran_Tiptoe Henny, Diamond Gal, Save a Penny, Kisses Arent Free, Lisa G, Chive Up, Sayaad Ain't So. $0.5 Pick 3 (5-4-5) 3 Correct Paid $31.85. Exacta (5-1) paid $44.00. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-2-4) paid $344.40. $0.5 Trifecta (5-1-2) paid $277.80.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-4-Add

4th_$13,168, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 7:17. Time 1:05.24. Fast. Also Ran_Prairie Squall, Lancelot N Elaine, Off Again On Again, Crimson Trace. Exacta (1-3) paid $40.00. Quinella (1-3) paid $17.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-7) paid $25.03. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $28.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Lone Star-5-Add

5th_$10,000, trl, 2YO, 4f, clear. Off 6:59. Time 1:98.53. Fast. Scratched_Bv Who You Say I Am. Also Ran_Apollitical Follies, Nothun On Me, Wagons Moving First, Bankin On Ivory, Jesswonpum. $0.5 Pick 4 (3-4-3-3) 4 Correct Paid $282.10. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-3-3) 3 Correct Paid $61.85. Daily Double (3-3) paid $143.00. Exacta (3-1) paid $33.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-1-9-6) paid $36.86. $0.5 Trifecta (3-1-9) paid $21.65.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

3rd-$19,100, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.410, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.090. Great Fun118153-13-½2-21-¾J. Torres9.004.803.203.50. Prominent Henny118441-hd1-1½1-22-3¾D. Panas4.603.203.30. Another Saucy Six123625-1½5-33-½3-2¾R. Mitchell2.402.30. Casting Pearls123814-½4-24-½4-6½C. Montalvo46.90. Brooklyn Tale113332-3½2-25-65-4½D. Glass3.20. Dam the Deficit123787-16-½6-16-3H. Diaz, Jr.7.30. Malibu Life118576-17-37-57-9½F. Peterson70.50. On Whose Time118268888J. Panaijo13.10. $0.5...
SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4

E_Pinder (2), Harrison (1), Irvin (1). DP_Oakland 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Oakland 11, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Mayfield (11). HR_Suzuki (5). SF_Olson (11), Harrison (2). S_Lagares (2), Marsh (1). IPHRERBBSO. Oakland. Irvin W,10-13674113. Diekman H,12100001. Trivino H,8120000. Romo S,3-6110001. Los Angeles. Diaz12-322242. Tyler22-331121. Quijada H,4111010. J.Marte L,0-1 BS,0-12-301020. Wantz210001. Cishek100000. Quijada...
MLB
midfloridanewspapers.com

Davidson 28, Shaw University 26

SHAW_Belcher 4 pass from Peters (Versteegen kick), 02:52. SHAW_Barnes 33 pass from Peters (kick blocked), 13:05. DAV_Sherrard 28 pass from Burrell (Bonoffski kick), 01:23. SHAW_Richardson 1 pass from Peters (Versteegen kick), 14:54. SHAW_Gibbs 3 run (run failed), 04:36. SHAWDAV. First downs2025. Rushes-yards33-16063-312 Passing19682. Comp-Att-Int19-31-17-10-0 Return Yards14534. Punts-Avg.2-41.52-42.5. Fumbles-Lost2-12-2 Penalty-Yards9-655-43 Time...
COLLEGE SPORTS
midfloridanewspapers.com

Local Sports Briefs

Leave the City for a day and take a ride in the Country for a beautiful day of biking. Tour de Hendry County has an 84 mile course with 2 aid stations and police escort. This is a chip timing event with Raceresults. The scenic rural route will take you through sugarcane, citrus, cattle, and panther country. The proceeds of this event will benefit the underserved kids in our community with brand new bikes. Top finishers will be handing out the new bikes to kids after the race.
GOLF

