Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 10th, 2021

Leave the City for a day and take a ride in the Country for a beautiful day of biking. Tour de Hendry County has an 84 mile course with 2 aid stations and police escort. This is a chip timing event with Raceresults. The scenic rural route will take you through sugarcane, citrus, cattle, and panther country. The proceeds of this event will benefit the underserved kids in our community with brand new bikes. Top finishers will be handing out the new bikes to kids after the race.

