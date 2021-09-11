CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden Gate Fields Results Friday September 10th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

1st-$11,000, Maiden Claiming, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five Furlongs, Equitrack, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.570, 46.290, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.010. Scratched: Pleasepleaseplease. HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Nene Romano119311-11-½1-21-½E. Roman12.207.004.005.10. Tribute to Jazz122554-½3-13-32-2¾L. Lopez24.6011.4026.60. Dizzy Lizzy119245-½74-½3-¾F. Duran3.804.20. P T Ranger119722-12-22-½4-4W. Antongeorgi III1.80. Smokey Desert1191775-½6-25-¾A. Ayuso10.00. Kazakhstan119433-24-25-1½6-hdP. Terrero7.00. Stay Back119666-26-177S. Rivera3.40. $1 Exacta (4-6) paid $109.50; $0.1 Superfecta...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-4-Add

4th_$13,168, cl, 3YO up, 5½f, cloudy. Off 7:17. Time 1:05.24. Fast. Also Ran_Prairie Squall, Lancelot N Elaine, Off Again On Again, Crimson Trace. Exacta (1-3) paid $40.00. Quinella (1-3) paid $17.40. $0.1 Superfecta (1-3-4-7) paid $25.03. $0.5 Trifecta (1-3-4) paid $28.20. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
GAMBLING
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delaware Park-5-Add

5th_$20,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, tf., cloudy. Off 3:22. Time 1:42.27. Good. Scratched_Couch Dreams. Also Ran_Love Life, Alonzo Mosely, Still the One, Georgia Pines, My Freedom. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $113.35. $1 Daily Double (6-6) paid $23.20. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $37.40. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-9-3) paid $89.23. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-9) paid $87.80. TOT $1,106,155. Handle $21,554. Total Handle $1,127,709.
DELAWARE STATE
midfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Saturday September 18th, 2021

3rd-$19,100, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.600, 46.410, 59.290, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.090. Great Fun118153-13-½2-21-¾J. Torres9.004.803.203.50. Prominent Henny118441-hd1-1½1-22-3¾D. Panas4.603.203.30. Another Saucy Six123625-1½5-33-½3-2¾R. Mitchell2.402.30. Casting Pearls123814-½4-24-½4-6½C. Montalvo46.90. Brooklyn Tale113332-3½2-25-65-4½D. Glass3.20. Dam the Deficit123787-16-½6-16-3H. Diaz, Jr.7.30. Malibu Life118576-17-37-57-9½F. Peterson70.50. On Whose Time118268888J. Panaijo13.10. $0.5...
SPORTS

