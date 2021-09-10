CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

VA officials pushing veterans to seek help amid rising concern for mental health issues

foxwilmington.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Concerns are rising for veterans after American troops were recently pulled out of Afghanistan. Officials at the VA in Wilmington have seen an increase in veterans utilizing services there, but they’re expressing concerns for those who aren’t seeking treatment for mental health issues like Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, depression, or even suicidal thoughts.

